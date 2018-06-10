Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Women's League Wants Chiyangwa Arrested

ZANU PF'S women league has demanded the arrest of businessman and senior party official Phillip Chiyangwa arrested for corruptly acquiring land in Harare South.

The league's Harare province said party supporters were being evicted and their houses and properties destroyed for allegedly failing to pay "land baron" Chiyangwa.

Presenting a report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a national assembly meeting in Harare last Thursday, the league's Harare provincial chairperson Ratidzo Mukarati said Chiyangwa has brought untold suffering to party supports in the Harare South constituency.

"In Harare South the issue of residential stands is a big issue because of Chiyangwa who claims to be one of us," said Mukarati.

"Zanu PF political heavyweights like Chiyangwa, Mr President are abusing party supporters after he corruptly bought land which once belonged to the State.

"He (Chiyangawa) is now demanding more money from party supporters who have already bought those housing stands as cooperatives and those who can't afford are being chased away with their houses and properties being destroyed."

She added; "These people are now living in poverty and struggling with nowhere to live and these are the same people who voted for Zanu PF in 2013."

Mukarati further complained that party supporters were being treated like outcasts because the seat is under a legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe who has joined the opposition.

"Another issue is the constituency is that it is still under Mashayamombe and some councillors who have since crossed over to the National Patriotic Front," she said.

"These have made issues worse because no one is now protecting ruling party supporters anymore.

"They are actually going around telling people to vote for the opposition."

Responding to the reports, Mnangagwa said he has commissioned a land inquiry, adding that once the report is out those found on the wrong side of the law will be prosecuted.

"This report will be made public and I can assure you even those that you have mentioned (Chiyangwa) here, if he is found to have corruptly acquired (land) he will be prosecuted."