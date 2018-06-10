Kenya: Moi Girls School Re-Opens a Week After Closure Over Rape Claims

Nairobi — Moi Girls School Nairobi, which was closed due to rape allegations, re-opens Sunday a day after Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed appointed a new nine-member interim board.

The school was closed last week when a student alleged that she had been raped, prompting an investigation that is now targeting some male teachers and workers.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Government Chemist last week took DNA samples from eight staff members of the school, among them six teachers, for forensic analysis.

The CS has assured that adequate security measures have been put in place to guarantee the students their security.

Amina said the decision to re-open the school was reached after studying the preliminary report on investigations into the rape claims, even though the final report is not yet out.

The new board is made up of senior officials drawn from the Education ministry and the Teachers Service Commission.

They include Nairobi Regional Coordinator for Education John Ololtuaa (Chairman), Rose Ombeva, Lydia Mutegi, Bernard Kimachas, Gichuhi Ndegwa, Rashid Mohammed, Fidelis Nakhulo, Lucy Mugambi and Cicely Musyoki.

The school principal Jael Mureithi opted to resign on Tuesday last week over the issue, that came just months after an arson attack at the school that left nine students dead.