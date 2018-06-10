10 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu Sees Film Production As Viable Investment Magnet

By Victor Raballa

Kisumu County Government is eyeing film production to enhance local content development as a viable investment.

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o said the lakeside county will encourage public private partnerships (PPP) where investors will be invited to the sector.

He said the move would be in line with the Communications Authority of Kenya Programming Code that requires television and radio broadcasters to air 40 per cent local content.

"The County Government of Kisumu has established that the film industry serves as a useful tool for tapping the artistic energies of creative members of the county and can be a vehicle for diversification of our exports, as locally produced films can be marketed elsewhere," he said.

"This can be achieved much faster if county governments partner with film producers," he said during the official launch of the Communication Authority of Kenya Nyanza regional office.

"The vast open spaces, breathtaking lakeshore under clear blue sky, starry nights, misty moonlights and inviting camp fires offer prime destination for Hollywood and global film firms," he said.

He noted that many world famous films such as Born Free, Living Free, Forever Free, Walking with Lions and Lion King, have been shot in Kenya.

