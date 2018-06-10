Kenya: Moi Girls School Students Return After Rape Saga

Students of Moi Girls School-Nairobi return to school Sunday after the institution was closed for a week following a defilement incident last week.

A programme released by the Ministry of Education indicated that the students have to report by 2pm and they will all be registered on arrival.

The students are required to be accompanied by their parents who will be allowed to access dormitories until 3pm.

On Monday, parents will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on the state of affairs at the school. There will also be a guidance and counselling session for students.

Learning in the school will resume on Tuesday, according to the programme.

NEW BOARD

Now Amina names team to develop policy to address sexual abuse

Police probe rape claims in another girls' school

Moi Girls School, Nairobi closed after rape incident

Kitui principal charged with raping student

On Saturday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed appointed a nine-member interim board of management for the school.

The team is led by Nairobi Education Regional Coordinator John Ololtuaa and replaces the dissolved board.

The new board has representatives from the TSC and the Ministry of Education.

MEMEBERS

Other members include Rose Ombeva from regional education office, Lydia Mutegi (sub-country director of education) Benard Kimachas (TSC county director), Gichuhi Ndegwa, Rashid Mohamed and Fidhelis Nakhulo from Ministry of Education headquarters while officers from TSC headquarters are Lucy Mugambi and Cicely Musyoki.

The acting principal, Ms Florence Omusula, is the secretary of the interim board while Kibra deputy county commissioner will be an ex-officio member.

Ms Mohamed has set up a team to develop a policy to address sexual and other abuses in schools.

The advisory team comprise of sexual and gender-based violence experts, forensic, pathology and safety in education practitioners and will advise on the foundational process of putting in place a learner protection policy that will ensure that schools across the country become safe zones for children.