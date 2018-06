Police have opened an inquest after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found on a farm in Piketberg on Friday.

It is understood that relatives smelt a foul odour and discovered her decomposed body underneath a bed.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed they were investigating what had happened.

"The cause of death is yet to be determined and a death inquest case docket has been registered."

Source: News24