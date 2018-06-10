South Africa: Stellenbosch Rapist Gets Life Behind Bars

A man has been sentenced to life this week for housebreaking and rape in the Stellenbosch regional court, Western Cape police have said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said Xolisa Komanisi, 31, broke into the dwelling of a 32-year-old victim in Nkanini and raped her twice.

He fled the area but investigations led to his arrest three months later. He has since spent his days behind bars until his sentence was delivered.

Traut praised the "tenacity of the Stellenbosch FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences) Unit after the successful sentencing on Friday.

"Crimes against women and children are at the top of our priority list in this province and we will not allow perpetrators to go unpunished," he concluded.

Source: News24