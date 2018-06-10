Nigerian Rapper CDQ Denies Wizkid-Tiwa Savage 'Secret Affair' Rumour

Photo: Premium Times

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known by his stage name CDQ, who is in Kenya has rubbished rumours that fellow Naija artistes Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are dating.

Wizkid and Tiwa have created a strong bond on and off the stage leading to many Nigerians believing that the two are having a secret affair.

The rumours have further been fueled by numerous photos of Wizkid and Tiwa embracing tightly every time they perform on one stage.

GOOD FRIENDS

However, CDQ, who is very close to Wizkid, is of the contrary view.

While appearing on NTV's weekly show The Trend, CDQ, who collaborated with Wizkid in the hit song Nowo E Soke sought to put everything into perspective.

"It's all love out there" CDQ said implying that the two Wizkid and Tiwa are but just good friends.

CDQ, who is the country for the video shoot of his new songs, has been spending time in Mombasa which will be the venue of the shoots.