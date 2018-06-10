10 June 2018

Kenya: Babu Owino to Splash Millions in Wazito Takeover

By Nahashon Musungu

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Kenyan Premier League football club Wazito FC for Sh11 million.

Nairobi News understands the owners of the club, which made its debut in the top division this season, have put it up for sale in the wake of well documented financial challenges.

Surprisingly, the youthful first-time parliamentarian could just be the solution for the club.

"The talks have just commenced and the offer is somewhere between Sh8-11 million. This is considering that this is a top-flight team with a good coach, quality players and an estimated Sh15 million a year," a source told Nairobi News.

Wazito are currently placed 16th in the 18-team standings with 17 points from 18 outings in their first ever season in the top flight.

They also lost their most valuable player Pistone Mutamba to Sofapaka.

Sources have also told Nairobi News that Owino could be interested in purchasing Wazito so as to counter a similar move by his political rival Francis Mureithi.

Mureithi, who has been challenging Owino's win in last year's elections in the court for the past eight months, recently bought Nakumatt FC.

At the same time, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is also said to be interested in acquiring Thika United, and has repeatedly said he is keen on renaming it Mount Kenya United.

