South Africa: 'He Won't Stop Until He Kills' - Police Urge Women to Report Domestic Abuse

Gauteng police have issued safety tips for women after a husband was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife on Saturday.

Johannesburg Central Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele on Sunday said a 29-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence at Qambala Flat situated on the corner of Ellof and Albert Street.

Mbele said: "It is alleged that the husband assaulted his 28-year old wife in their residential place. The victim was coming from work and found her husband asleep. She woke him up because he was supposed to go to work the night shift.

"He started accusing her of cheating and assaulted her with his fists. The victim managed to run to the police station and opened a case. Police accompanied her to her residential place where they found her husband."

The man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon.

Mbele appealed to women to open cases of domestic violence and urged them not to withdraw the cases.

"If your partner assaults you once, he won't stop it until he kills you. The best way once he assaults you [is to] report him and let the law take its course.

No man has a right to assault a woman, said Mbele.

