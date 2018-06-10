10 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Explores Trade Ties, Airline Code-Share With Jamaica

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Twitter
President Uhuru Kenyatta at G7.

Canada — President Kenyatta has held talks with Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada where the leaders agreed to get tangible bilateral relations moving between the two countries.

The two explored how to leverage on quick wins such like codeshare for airlines with Kenya Airways due to start non-stop flights from Nairobi to New York in October easing flight connections to Kingston, Jamaica, which is 3 hours from New York.

On boosting trade between the two countries, President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Holness agreed that Kenya could export its tea and coffee to Jamaica and in turn import peanuts from the Carribean country.

President Kenyatta also pledged commitment to work with Jamaica in ensuring the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) speak with one voice and is not splintered along continent lines.

"We must strive to speak in one voice. We are weaker when splintered," President Kenyatta said.

Exchange of athletics coaches also featured at the talks between President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Holness. Jamaican athletes are top in short races while Kenya is top in long-distance running.

