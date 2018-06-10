Uganda: Kansiime Loses Her Luggage but Steals the Show On Comedy Night

Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime may have lost her luggage enroute to Nairobi but still emerged the star of the night during the East Africa Comedy gig at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre Saturday night.

The popular entertainer alongside local stars Eric Omondi and Chipukizeey, received the biggest reception from thousands of fans - most of them youth - who thronged the Tsavo Ball room for a night of laughter.

Also in attendance was another Ugandan artiste Alex Muhangi, Idriss Sultan from Tanzania, Rwanda's Arthus Nkusi and the increasingly popular Kenyan Mamito.

But Kansiime, who shot to fame in Kenya after appearing on the TV screens with the Don't Mess With Kansiime show, was, perhaps, the one who cracked the most ribs.

Kansiime made light issue of her personal life, including joking about her recent well documented split with her partner of five years, to topical issues and events.

In one instance, she left the audience in stitches as to how she cannot allow her female personal assistant to date 'now that I'm single'.

LOST LUGGAGE

"I cannot allow someone I have employed to enjoy things that I'm not enjoying," said Kansiime.

This, even after she wrote on social media how 'disgusted' she was with national carrier Kenya Airways after she lost her luggage.

Most of the other foreign comedians seemed to have done their research on topical issues affecting Kenyans in the run-up to this gig.

Sultan, for example, frequently referred to the 'Lamba Lolo' slang, and also praised Kenyans for their courage to frequently engage in protests, a determination he claimed Tanzanians can never match.

Nkusi too, wasn't to be left behind, translating 'Shetani amemea pembe' into the 'devil is horny', and causing prolonged laughter.

There were a few hitches though, notably the security guards manning the guests who resorted to corrupt tactics to allow hundreds of revelers into the hall.

That notwithstanding, the night turned out to be great value for money for those in attendance, including Cabinet Secretary without portfolio Raphael Tuju, Starehe lawmaker Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.