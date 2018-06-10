10 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Massive Security Operation Carried Out Near Bardere Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali military forces have carried out Sunday a massive security operation in the small villages near the town of Bardere in Gedo region located in the southwest of Somalia.

The local officials say the operation which took place west of Bardere city was aimed at preventing possible Al-Shabaab attacks against the government-controlled towns.

The crackdown came following an attack on Bardere by Al-Shabaab last week, which led to the deaths of several people, according to the villagers who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

Al Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda allied militant group in Somalia has intensified its attacks in the country since the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Somali government has previously promised to step up the war on Al-Shabaab to restore peace and stability in the conflict-riddled Horn of Africa nation.

Somalia

U.S. Identifies Service Member Killed in Somalia Attack

The Department of Defense on Saturday identified the American service member killed during a June 8 mission in Somalia… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.