10 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Identifies Service Member Killed in Somalia Attack

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Al-Shabab
Al-Shabab

The Department of Defense on Saturday identified the American service member killed during a June 8 mission in Somalia against terror group Al-Shabaab as 26-year-old Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad of Chandler, Arizona.

Conrad, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was killed by indirect enemy fire on June 8th when U.S. service members deployed alongside some 800 Somali and Kenyan troops southwest of Mogadishu came under small arms and mortar fire.

The attack came one week after the Pentagon killed 27 Al-Shabab fighters in a lone airstrike in northwest Somalia in what officials characterized to Task & Purpose as the deadliest single U.S. airstrike in the country to date.

Conrad belonged to the same Green Beret unit that lost four service members during the October 2017 ambush in Niger, after which U.S. Africa Command chief Marine Gen.

More on This

Jubbaland and U.S. Troops Vacate Town Outside Kismayo After Attacks

Allied forces in Sanguni locality have vacated their military base on Sunday after two consecutive deadly attacks by… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.