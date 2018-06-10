Kenya Sevens End Season in Eighth Place

Kenya Sevens have finished eighth overall in the 2017/2018 World Rugby Sevens Series with 104 points after collecting only three points from the final leg in Paris on Sunday.

Kenya Sevens finish 13th in the Paris Sevens after beating Scotland 21-20 in the final for 13th place after they had early lost to Argentina 19-12 in Challenge Trophy quarterfinals at the Jean-Bouin Stadium.

They recovered to beat Russia 26-14 in the semi-finals for 13th place, before holding off the Scots to win in their only second appearance in the 13th place final.

However, that didn't save them from slumping one place to eighth as they swapped places with Argentina, who beat Wales 33-26 to lift Challenge Trophy. The Pumas claimed eight points for their final tally of 105 points.

This year's performance by Kenya Sevens was a great improvement from last year where they finished 12th overall with 63 points, having reached main Cup quarterfinals only twice.

This year, they reached seven Cup quarterfinals out of the 10 legs, where they sailed all the way to the Cup final in Canada and Hong Kong, losing to Fiji in both occasions.

Shujaa fall to Argentina in Paris Sevens

Kenya Sevens failed to reach the Cup quarters thrice- in South Africa, the second leg of the Series, and the last two legs of London and Paris.

While the team achieved a milestone surpassing the 100 points mark for the first time in the Series this season, they fell short in claiming their second ever victory since their exploits in Singapore in 2016.

Series champions South Africa, who are also Paris Sevens defending champion, were up against England in the Cup final.

Victory for South Africa, who have only won one leg in Dubai this season, will see them retain not only the Paris Sevens title, but also the Series with 182 points.

However, if they are to lose to the Britons, then leaders Fiji could win the Series if they are to beat USA in the final for fourth place.

A win for Fiji will see them get 13 points for a total tally of 180 points.

Interestingly, if South Africa and Fiji lose their matches, they will both tie on 179 points each, but Fiji, who have so far won five legs, could just reclaim the Series title owing to their better aggregate.