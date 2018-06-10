Kenya Power Assures Consumers Era of Inflated Bills Over

Kenya Power has assured Kenyans they will no longer receive inflated electricity bills with firm set to launch a self-reading app for consumers.

The firm said it has addressed issues that led to customers receiving erroneous billing, and that new app set for launch next month will see Kenya Power staff stop visiting residential homes and business premises to read power meters.

Corporate Communication Manager Johnston Ole Turana said the migration into a new customer management system was to blame for the inflated bills.

"We deployed the new system to replace what has been in existence for over 30 years. For three months we did not read meters so most customers between October and December received estimated bills, and not the actual bill," he said.

The new system, the firm, says is mobile phone friendly, and will allow electricity consumers check and query issues related to bills, personal consumption patterns, power supply and provide immediate update of payment of bills through third party partners.

The inflated power bills outraged consumers across the country with many blaming Kenya Power for overcharging them through backdated bills.

"We have had issues in the past. But right now we believe the issue of high bills is over. There may be outstanding issues here and there but the situation is now under control," he said.

Mr Ole Turana was speaking at Voyager Hotel in Mombasa during an engagement dinner with the media.

The communications boss said the firm will launch a mobile app next month to help electricity consumers manage their electricity consumption and payment.

"Beginning July, we are going to deploy a self-reading application where you read your own meter," he said.

BLACKOUTS

Kenya Power Coast Regional Manager Hezekiah Mwalwala said that 10 new substations that will be constructed in the region to bring to end persistent power blackouts.

"We are still doing site evaluation but once the project is done, quality of electric supply will improve. It is a large investment so it will take us time to get to where we need to be," he said

Kenya Power is set to spend Sh8.7 billion to construct 36 new substations across the country, with 10 new substations set for construction in Coast at Port Reitz, Bofu, Mtongwe, Kwale, Kindimu, Sabaki, Wundanyi, Kaloleni, Kokotoni and Mtodia.

The project to be implemented in various parts of the country aims at modernising the electricity system in the country and promote rural electrification.