Kenya: Gor Mahia Defend Sportpesa Super Cup

Champions Gor Mahia successfully retained the SportPesa Super Cup after a convincing 2-0 win over Tanzania's Simba SC in the final at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

Goals on either side of halftime from the Rwandese duo of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge saw K'Ogalo put their opponents to the sword in a packed final.

Gor, who are also the league champions, will now travel to England to face top-flight side Everton at their Goodison Park home next month.

Gor also walked away with Sh3 million for their exploits, while runners up Simba went home with Sh 1million.

Earlier, Tanzania's Singida United secured third place after edging out Kakamega Homeboyz 4-1 on post-match penalties during their third-place playoff match.

The sides were tied at 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes and took penalties to decide the winner.

Singida pocketed Sh750,000, while Kakamega Homeboyz received Sh500,000.

Eight sides took part in the second edition of the competition which began on June 3.