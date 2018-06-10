Nigeria: Reggae Legend, Ras Kimono, Is Dead

Ukeleke Onwubya popularly known as Ras Kimono is dead following a brief illness.

He died at Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi.

Before his death, he had planned a medical trip to the US on Saturday night.

Sir Shina Peters and other members of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) have confirmed the death.

An advocate of social change, Kimono was known for his patois styled music. In 1989, he and his band group, Massive Dread Reggae Band, released an album titled Under Pressure. He once revealed that he is a vegetarian and has never indulged in any affair that went against his upbringing including smoking and drinking.