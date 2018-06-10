10 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Reggae Legend, Ras Kimono, Is Dead

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Ras Kimono
By Njideka Agbo

Ukeleke Onwubya popularly known as Ras Kimono is dead following a brief illness.

He died at Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi.

Before his death, he had planned a medical trip to the US on Saturday night.

Sir Shina Peters and other members of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) have confirmed the death.

An advocate of social change, Kimono was known for his patois styled music. In 1989, he and his band group, Massive Dread Reggae Band, released an album titled Under Pressure. He once revealed that he is a vegetarian and has never indulged in any affair that went against his upbringing including smoking and drinking.

Nigeria

New Tax On Alcohol, Tobacco Not Targeted At Local Manufacturers - Govt

Nigeria's newly increased tax on alcohol and tobacco is not targeted at local manufacturing industries, the country's… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.