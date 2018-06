One of the leading reggae icons in Nigeria, Ras Kimono, has reportedly passed on,

LEADERSHIP gathered that he fell ill on Saturday and rushed by friends to a hospital in Ikeja from where he was transferred to Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi.

He died on Sunday morning despite a planned trip to the US.

Tony Okoroji and other members of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) were on their way to the hospital as at the time of filing this report.