South Africa: Banyana Banyana Qualify for Nations Cup

Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana have qualified for the CAF Women Nations Cup finals scheduled for Ghana in November this year after walloping hapless Lesotho at Dr Petrus Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The pride of the Nation goals came from a double each by Jermaine Seoposenwe and Chantelle Esau with a goal each from Hilda Magaia and Leandra Smeda.

And true to coach Desiree Ellis' prediction, the girls were full value of their emphatic win as they ran riot in front of a good crowd. The win keeps Ellis and her charges on track to reach the Women FIFA World Cup in France next year.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Banyana Banyana were off the blocks early & Chantelle Esau could have doubled that advantage but put her effort wide. But moments later Jermaine Seoposenwe doubled the hosts advantage when she outsprinted the Lesotho defence and buried a good angled shot.

That was the goal Banyana Banyana needed and 2 minutes later made it was 2-0 for a 3-0 aggregate advantage when Chantelle made no mistake from inside the box. Thereafter, it was one-way traffic as Desiree Ellis charges threatened to run riot.

Kgaelebane Mohlakoane was having a good game on the right flank and twice came close to scoring in the opening 15 minutes. With Lesotho looking shell-shocked, the hosts played with conviction and flamboyance which have become the hallmark of their recent game.

Leandra Smeda then came face to face with Lesotho keeper but her effort was well saved on the 28th minute. Easu missed another golden opportunity when she sent her effort wide on the 35th minute as the rare heat at this time of the year started to take its toll.

Soon after half time, captain Refiloe Jane miscued her shot when she was put clear.

Essau made it 3-0 on the day with a good finish moments after restart.

Seoposenwe also completed her brace when she made no mistake from just inside the box on the 59th minute to make it 4-0 on the day and 5-0 on aggregate.

Hilda Magaia made it 5-0 on the 77th min (6-0 on aggregate) as Banyana Banyana kept the foot on the pedal. Leandra Smeda made it 6-0 (7-0 on aggregate) with a simple header following a pass from Seoposenwe on the 82nd minute.

Line Up:

Roxanne Barker

Lebohang Ramalepe

Nothando Vilakazi

Regina Mogolola

Kgaelebane Mohlakoana

Chantelle Esau

Jermaine Seoposenwe

Bambanani Mbane

Refiloe Jane (captain)

Leandra Smeda

Nompumelelo Nyandeni

Subs:

Noko Matlou

Mamello Makhabane

Gabriela Salgado

Thato Letsoso

Hildah Magaia

Khanya Xesi

Andile Dlamini