Kenya: Divock Origi Showing Off His 'Oddi Dance' Moves On NTV

Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who is on holiday in Kenya, excited his fans on Sunday when he showcased his suave dancing skills on a live interview on NTV.

And the Belgian striker whose father, Mike Origi is Kenyan, didn't just dance, but he took the floor to the popular Kenyan dance style christened 'Oddi Dance'.

The 23-year-old was at Nation Center for the Sunday morning gospel show CrossOver 101 hosted by DJ Mo. Also in the studio was renowned Kenyan gospel musician Daddy Owen.

During the interview, Divock opened up on some of the challenges he has faced in his football career and also made revelations of his strong spiritual faith.

"Many times after a game, I get the feeling that I have not done enough, I should have done better, of course there is room for improvement," Divock said.

"But then, when you believe that God is in control and you will improve, then it happens, you also have to practice harder."

The Liverpool forward, who spent the just concluded season on loan at Wolfsburg in the Germany league, also had much praise for his coach Jurgen Klopp.

"I have worked under several coaches and wish to appreciate each one of them. Jurgen Klopp though has helped me improve, he knows how to push you into performing, he knows exactly what should happen."

The best part of this interview, though, was without doubt the moment Divock alongside DJ Mo and Daddy Owen took to the floor to showcase his 'Oddi Dance' skills as they jigged to the club banger by the same title by Timeless Noel, Hype Ochi and Jabidii.

Divock, who was omitted from Belgium's 2018 World Cup squad, is expected to depart the country for England next week.