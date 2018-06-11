Nigeria: $16bn Power Projects - Group Demands Prosecution of Obasanjo

Photo: African Arguments

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The federal government has been called upon to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the $16 billion spent on the power sector under the administration of former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and prosecute the former president.

Making the call yesterday in a statement by its director- general, Ikechukwu Ezekwe, the Change Advocates of Nigeria said failure to do this, it would mobilise Nigerians to embark on mass protests until their demands are met.

It noted that Nigeria has more than a fair share of the worlds 'celebrated' and monumental Corruption Scandals including Halliburton, Siemens, Malabu Oil Block, Fuel Subsidies, Pensions, Bribe for Budget, Bribe for Third Term, Arms Procurement, Missing Oil Funds and many more, lamenting that these scandals have not been properly investigated and the culprits investigated and prosecuted.

"The failure of the Nigerian government to put them to rest through decisive and conclusive probes and punishments that emboldened Mr David Cameron, the then British Prime Minister to embarrass the nation at the Global stage by tagging her 'a fantastically corrupt country' - a tar that would have stuck save for the incorruptible personae and globally acknowledged integrity profile of President Buhari as attested to by the highly revered Archbishop of the Canterbury," it said.

The Change Advocates of Nigeria said, "the present saga of a $16 billion Power Project scam aptly tagged 'Obasanjogate' had dwarfed all these mind-boggling corruption scandals and thereby earned for itself the title of 'the Mother of All Corruption Saga', and this is for obvious reasons. $16 billion is such a humongous sum that can turn around the economy of any developing nation.