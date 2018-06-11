Nigeria: Special Olympics Nigeria National Games Begin in Lagos

Two hundred and twenty-four special athletes from 14 states of the federation are competing in the 2018 Special Olympics National Games which kicked off yesterday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

At the opening ceremony which held inside the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Hall, parents and guests were treated to spectacular basketball involving two unified teams.

Two athletes selected from each of the four regions and some of the parents present at the event jointly cut the 50th anniversary cake of Special Olympics.

A former National Director of SO Nigeria, Mrs Folashade Bolumole, declared the 2018 National Games open.

The athletes are taking part in the games of badminton, football, basketball, table tennis, and athletics in the championship with theme 'Create Inclusive Communities.'

According to the Chairman of the Special Olympics Nigeria Board, Victor Osibodu the competition would give the participants a unique opportunity to be part of an inspiring yet impactful experience, adding that they will also have the opportunity to represent the country in next year's Special Olympics Games in Abu Dhabi.

"It is quite amazing for us at Special Olympics Nigeria because this year marks the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics as a global organisation since 1968. "Our unified soccer team will represent Nigeria and Africa at a Unified Soccer Cup holding between July 17th and 21st, 2018 in Chicago," he said.