11 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mbamalu, Diogu, Aminu, Top List of Players for FIBA 2019 World Cup Qualifiers

By Alex Monye

Mbamalu Bryant and D'Tigers' team captain, Diogu Ikechukwu are among top players listed for this month's FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifiers billed to dunk off in Lagos. Among the new returnees to the fold are Nanterre of France player, Aminu Abdul Alade and Lawal Olaseni of Scandone AV of Italy.

According the NBBF, both players, who last featured for the senior national team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, were recalled by D'Tigers Head Coach, Alex Nwora to beef up the squad ahead of the games against Mali, Rwanda and Uganda.

The Federation declared that the two players would be joined by team captain, Ikechukwu Diogu (Sichun Blue Whales, China), Uzoh Benjamin (CB Caballero De Culican, Mexico), Mbamalu Bryant (CD Vildivia, Chile), Zanna Talib (Ironi Nes-Zion's, Italy), Emenago Obinna Clinton (Rouen Basket, France) and Mike Efevberha (Beirut Club, Lebanon).

Some new invitees have also been called up for the event. They will make their national team debut if selected in the final 12-man team for the third window of the qualifiers.

The players are Omoerah Keith Sado (Baerum Basket, Norway), Braxton Ogbueze Jai (Charlotte University, USA), Nwora Jordan (University of Louisville, USA), Agada Caleb Apochi (Prat, Spain) and Okosun Augustine Obehioye (Sameji, Dominican Republic).

Others are London-based Jesse Adekoya, Attah AbdulAziz (JeanD Brebeau, Canada), Mehinti Tosin Idowu (Lavrio, Greece) and Moses Kingsley (Antwerp Giants, Belgium).

The D'Tigers will play four friendlies against Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon and Benin Republic to prepare for the qualifiers.

The Nigerian side will play its first two friendly games against Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan on June 23 and 24, 2018, while on June 26 and 27, it will face Gabon and Republic of Benin respectively.

The team will start its campaign in the World Cup qualifiers on June 29 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

