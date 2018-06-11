11 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Marli Van Breda's Future Care, Curatorship Matter to Be Heard

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo)

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear Marli van Breda's future care arrangements and whether the current curator's appointment should be extended on Monday.

Van Breda's brother, Henri, was sentenced to three life sentences for the murder of his mother, father and brother, and another 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The court will hear the proceedings on Monday after it was postponed last month to allow the curator, Louise Buikman, to allow her to file her report.

Buikman had been appointed by the court three years ago after Marli's parents Martin and Teresa as well as her oldest brother Rudi were killed in an axe attack at their lavish De Zalze Golf Estate home in January 2015.

Marli survived the attack, but sustained serious brain injuries and suffered from retrograde amnesia.

In October 2016, Buikman's curatorship was extended despite Marli having turned 18.

She was authorised to continue to act on behalf of Marli and to assist her in legal proceedings as well as all "major decisions".

In September last year, prosecutor Susan Galloway said Marli had indicated to the State that she would not be available to her brother's defence.

Shortly after his sentencing last week, Henri van Breda indicated he would appeal his conviction and sentencing. He has since the beginning of the trial maintained his innocence.

The appeal has been set down for June 27.

During sentencing proceedings, Judge Siraj Desai said: "These attacks display a high level of innate cruelty and an almost unprecedented disregard for the welfare of one's own family, one's parents and siblings. Each murderous attack upon a family member constitutes a very serious crime, warranting the severest penalty possible.

"Viewing all these acts cumulatively, it must rank extremely high on the ladder of serious crime."

Source: News24

South Africa

Zimbabwe Opposition Plagiarised South African Constitution - State Newspaper

THE MDC Alliance has been exposed for lack of originality after it copied word for word, full stop for full stop, a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.