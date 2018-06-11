Nigeria: Ekiti 2018 - Fayemi Names Shot Opeyemi Bamidele Campaign DG

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Ekiti July 14 election, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday, announced Opeyemi Bamidele, as the Director-General of his campaign council.

Mr Bamidele is currently undergoing treatment in a Lagos hospital following injuries sustained from bullets fired by a policeman at a recent campaign rally of the APC in Ado Ekiti.

The police have described the shooting as accidental discharge and dismissed the culpable officer who it said was supposed to be in Lagos when the incident happened.

Explaining his decision to keep the ailing politician as his director of campaigns, Mr Fayemi said the appointment was made before the shooting incident and that Mr Bamidele had accepted the appointment.

The governorship candidate, who also inaugurated the council, which comprised other party loyalists, denied that Mr Bamidele had been flown abroad for treatment.

"Hon Bamidele has not been flown abroad, he is still in Lagos. I was with him till 1 a.m. today (Sunday)," Mr Fayemi said.

"He is recuperating here in Nigeria and if there is need to take him abroad, we will tell the public.

"But let me state here that we are still retaining his position as the Director General of this Council, because he had already accepted to be DG of this council before that incident."

According to him, the party headquarters would flag off the campaign in Ekiti on June 19 while the grand finale, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, would hold on July 10.

He said his campaign officially kicked off on Sunday in Ekiti East local Government Area. He appealed to members to begin "aggressive house-to-house campaign for the party's acceptability among the electorate."

"Let me state here that the shooting incident should not be seen as a pointer to what will happen in the July 14 election," he noted.

"We are committed to a peaceful election and the security has assured us that they will be alive to their responsibilities.

"The intelligence report we got that the PDP was plotting to cause violence of various forms in every part of the state has been shared with security agencies and they are working on it."

Other members of the committee include: Niyi Adebayo (Finance), Femi Bamsile (Mobilisation Committee), Mr Fayemi (Women Committee), Wunmi Ogunlola (Welfare and Protocol), Biodun Fasakin (Legal Committee), Alaba Abejide (Contact), Bayo Orire (Health), Femi Ogundare (Youth), Ropo Ayegbusi (Security) and Jide Awe (Special Purpose).