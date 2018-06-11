Nigeria: Buhari Erases Past Mistake - Yoruba Group

Elated Yoruba Youth Movement (YYM) has said President Muhammadu Buhari's declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day was a correction of past mistake made by past leaders.

Prince Lawal Kazeem, the National President of the movement, said that the action was long overdue.

The president on Wednesday announced June 12 as Democracy Day in place of May 29 which had been celebrated as democracy day for the last 19 years.

The declaration was in recognition of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election believed to have been won by late Chief Moshood Abiola.

"We are happy by the declaration because prior to this time, we have been celebrating the day. Over the years, the movement has been clamouring for the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

"We, the Egbe Odo Yoruba (Yoruba Youth Movement), welcome the declaration. The mistake that our past leaders did is what President Buhari has corrected.

"No matter the situation we are presently in the country, we are very delighted at the president's action. We bought his idea and we have done so many postings on internet in this regard," he said.

Kazeem also said that the movement was in support of call for the declaration of the election result by Mr Humphrey Nwosu, who headed the country's electoral commission then.

"We are 101 per cent in support of those calling for the declaration of the June 12, 1993 election result.

"What we are expecting is that on June 12, Humphrey Nwosu, who was the chairman of the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON)) then will be called to declare the election result since he is still alive," he said.

Kazeem also called on the president to honour Nwosu for a job well done.

He, however, disagreed with those insinuating that the declaration by the president was politically motivated.

"Whether politically or not politically motivated, we are 100 per cent in support of the declaration.

"And for those who are asking that with the present condition of the country; is this what the president should embark on?

"Our answer is that when there are problems, you solve them one after the other and in order of occurrence.

"Since this struggle has been on for a long time, this should not have come at a better time.

"So we are in support and if they say it is political, let it be, since we are in political era," he said.