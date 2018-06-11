Nairobi — The Ministry of Education is set to hold a joint meeting with the Teachers Service Commission and Moi Girls parents over the state of affairs at the school.

The meeting comes just a day after the learning institution opened its doors to students, following a one-week break that was necessitated by rape allegations.

Students are also expected to be taken through guidance and counselling session after one of their own, a Form 2 student was allegedly defiled by an unknown individual.

Security has been beefed up at the institution with investigations still ongoing to establish the rape allegations than have tainted the school's image barely months after it was rocked with another fire incident that left nine students dead.

Parents who spoke to Capital FM News on Sunday however expressed reservations on the steps the school had taken to ensure the safety and security of the girls is not compromised again.

The re-opening also came at a time when a new board of management at the school was installed, a move aimed at bolstering the parents' confidence with the institution.

The new board is made up of senior officials drawn from the Education Ministry and the Teachers Service Commission.

They include Nairobi Regional Coordinator for Education John Ololtuaa (Chairman), Rose Ombeva, Lydia Mutegi, Bernard Kimachas, Gichuhi Ndegwa, Rashid Mohammed, Fidelis Nakhulo, Lucy Mugambi and Cicely Musyoki.

The school principal Jael Mureithi opted to resign on Tuesday last week after the rape that came just months after an arson attack at the school that left nine students dead.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has since replaced her with Deputy Principal Florence Omusula in an acting capacity.

Meanwhile, a demonstration is expected to be held today to the office of Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, with demands for arrests over the rape incident.