11 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Issues of Interest to Voters Led to PDP's Defeat in 2015 Polls - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Abuja — A recent study conducted on the voting pattern of Nigerian electorate in the 2015 general elections shows that the source of the change of party in power was driven by voters and issues voters cared about Presenting the report, entitled "Nigerian Party Competition During a Time of Transition and Terror," at a public lecture organised by Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, weekend, Prof. Carl Levan of American University, stated that issues that bothered voters and not those negatively framed against opposite parties informed the choice of voters in the election.

The study, which led the researcher into 50 interviews after travelling to 10 states by road, posited that the research also revealed that in states, the economic conditions were considered more salient and more important than religion during the election.

Levan, who described the defeat of the ruling party in the election as the game changer in Nigerian nascent democracy, said the outcome of the election was an affirmation that issues had started to count in elections.

He warned politicians to have a rethink towards embracing issue-based campaign, rather than issues negatively framed against the opposite parties which, according to him, may backfire at the end of the election.

He said: "One of the key findings from my research is that the source of that historic change of party in power was driven by voters and issues voters cared about.

"Nigerian democracy is no longer the nascent democracy it was. Certainly, the defeat of a ruling party after 16 years truly was a milestone.

"The lesson politicians must learn from 2015 elections is that negatively framed issues can backfire. Issues have really started to matter in Nigeria and when the issues were negatively framed against the opposite party; those kinds of issues tend to backfire."'

In his submission, a Senior Fellow, CDD, Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, said the statistical analysis of the 2015 elections showed that one could actually do a scientific analysis on the basis on which Nigerians voted in an election.

For him, the analysis showed hope for improved elections and deepened democracy in Nigeria.

On party competition, he called on the ruling party to provide a level playing field for all parties.

Ibrahim said: "We need an election where both the ruling and opposition parties have a fair chance of winning. That means those in power do not use their desperation to maintain power by ensuring there is no playing ground."

Nigeria

Name Moneybags Who Sponsored Annulment of June 12, Presidency Told

The Presidency said, yesterday, that the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election said to had been won by Chief Moshood… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.