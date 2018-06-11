11 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Protest May Disrupt Activities At National Assembly

By Wale Akinola

As part of the backlash against the 12-point resolution on which President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to act by the National Assembly, a coalition of civil society organisations may stage a protest at the premises of the parliament in Abuja, which may disrupt activities of the lawmakers on Tuesday.

The National Assembly had, last week, issued a 12-point resolution to President Buhari to act on, after a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives where the lawmakers threatened to make the President accountable if he failed to act on the resolutions.

Sources at the National Assembly said, yesterday, that they were aware of the plan by the coalition of civil society organisations on Tuesday and warned that the action, if allowed to happen, will do nothing but disrupt activities of parliament.

A pro-democracy group lent credence to the plan when it alleged, yesterday, that some organisations were being sponsored to demonstrate against the National Assembly with Senate President Bukola Saraki as the primary target.

Dynamic Patriotic Citizens Group, in a statement by its National Secretary, Shehu Mohammed, also alleged that the organisations behind the demonstration may have been offered security protection by the authorities.

"We have been reliably informed that some people high in government are sponsoring faceless groups to stage protests against the Senate President and the National Assembly in order to force them into withdrawing their threat."

