Nigeria: Eagles Will Be Ready for Croatia - Rohr

THE Super Eagles are expected to land in Russia today for the FIFA World Cup tournament, and coach Gernot Rohr, has assured that the team will be ready for Croatia, in their group D opener on June 16.

The Eagles had Nigerian football enthusiast worried after losing three matches in a row in warm up friendlies against Serbia, England and Czech Republic. However, Rohr is optimistic the Super Eagles will raise their game and get a good result.

"We will take it one match at a time. I love this group because we know how to rise to the occasion together. Nigeria will be ready for Croatia," Rohr said.

Based on the world rankings, the Eagles are the least rated team in the group also featuring Iceland and Argentina

"We are okay with the garb of the underdog. But the defeats have done something for us - we have our heads firmly on our shoulders and we are focused.

"Together, we have reviewed the matches and learnt so many lessons. We will approach the World Cup matches differently." The Eagles were billed to leave for Russia this morning from their Aviva Resort camp, Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria to resume at their World Cup base camp in Essentuki, Russia.

