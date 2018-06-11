Nigeria: Aiteo Sets Eagles Up for Victory With Official Theme Song

With the aim of raising the spirit of the Super Eagles and their ever effervescent supporters, optimum partners of the senior national football team, Aiteo Group, has again bolstered the team with an official theme song for the World Cup starting in Russia on Thursday.

At an event themed TOGETHER, WE RISE, held on Saturday night at Club Cocoon in Ikoyi, Lagos, Aiteo unveiled the song titled "Dem Go Hear Am", done by Olamide and Phyno, two of Nigeria's hottest hip hop stars.

The event which had in attendance prominent citizens from entertainment, politics, and the civil society, kick-started at about 12am with rib-cracking maharajahs, AY and Bovi as comperes for the night.

The sprightly mood of guests was further enriched by the energetic performance from Cynthia Morgan, where she serenaded the audience with some of her popular lyrics, amidst cheers.

This was followed by the lively performance from the diminutive singer, popularly known as "Small Doctor", where he regaled audience with his hit track, "Penalty" which has become a sort of anthem across the country.

While cheering his performance, comedian AY jestingly pleaded for the 'penalty' crooner to take out that part of his song that says "oti gba penalty lo throwing" out of the song for the main time until the World Cup ends in order to prevent such from happening to our boys.

High point of the event however, was when Phyno took up stage. Although, he was expected to perform with Olamide, whom some pundits now describe as his lyrical twin brother from across the Niger, Olamide however could not make it due to another event where he was billed to perform abroad. "The Beast from the East"- Phyno, then performed some of his popular tracks amidst hysterical cheers, and uproarious sing along from audience.

This then set the mood for the launching of the Super Eagles theme song, which had the commercial savour of a typical Phyno-Olamide collaboration, laced with some inspiring words that will help improve team spirit among our team and supporters