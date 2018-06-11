11 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Killings On the Rise, Says Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Uganda Media Centre
(File photo) President Yoweri Museveni attending the memorial for Police Spokesperson Andrew Kaweesi, who was murdered outside his home.
By Derrick Wandera

Kampala — A Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) report indicates an increase in murder cases across the country in 2017.

The report, which was launched on Friday at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, says 202 cases of murder and killings were reported to police last year, compared to 175 cases registered in 2016. The cases were recorded from police regions of Rwizi, Greater Masaka, Elgon, Kampala Metropolitan South, Albertine, West Nile and Busoga North.

The report also highlights the murder of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, more than 23 women in Wakiso, 20 people in Masaka, kidnap and killing of businessman John Rwamutwe, whose body was discovered in Kagongo Division, Ibanda Municipality.

The report also mentions two female Chinese nationals who were killed in February 2017 from their rented house in Kikoni near Makerere University, Kampala.

Other notable killings

Also cited is the killing of Gulu Town Clerk, among other notable incidents.

"Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo presented a statement before Parliament containing a list of 21 women who had been mysteriously killed in both Katabi town and Nansana municipality in Wakiso District. He attributed the killings to ritual purposes, domestic disputes as well as land conflicts," the report reads in part.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire, who represented Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga at the launch, said the cases are being handled by the different security agencies.

"We commend the contribution of UHRC and we would like to tell the public that these cases are being handled at different levels. Let us just keep calm," Mr Otafiire said.

The UHRC chairperson, Mr Med Kaggwa, said they have continued to pursue human rights at a global level and the figures given had been arrived at through an extensive research.

"We had a thorough research to get our findings. The report covers the commission's assessment on the human rights situation in 2017. It also gives an assessment of UHRC's complaints management, investigations conducted; cases heard before the tribunal and inspections of detention facilities," Mr Kaggwa said.

The report also cites the police, individuals and the army as worst perpetuators of torture cases in 2017. It indicates the police leading the torture list with 419 cases reported against them, followed by individual torture with 210 cases, and the army with 44 cases.

As a remedy, police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said there is an ongoing strategy to continue sensitising the police on how to handle suspects.

Members of the civil society and politicians punched holes in the report, saying the findings are inconsistent with the previous report as the current does not give an update of what happened in the previous cases.

Ms Salima Namusobya, the Executive Director of Initiative for Social Economic Rights, said the report should have focused more on the cases being handled and given an update of the past.

The report urged the State to enforce criminal laws in response against intimidation of human rights defenders and journalists, retaliation against witnesses, and domestic violence.

Uganda

Ruling Party's Self-Entitlement Will Ruin Us, Says Minister

Relief and Disaster Preparedness state minister, Mr Musa Ecweru says the feeling of self-entitlement by some members of… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.