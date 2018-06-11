Malawi: Road Accident Kills Five People in Mwanza

Mwanza — Five people have been killed and several others sustained injuries of various degrees after a lorry they were travelling was involved in head on collision with a track in Mwanza, police have confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Sunday, Mwanza Police Station Public Relations Officer, Edwin Kaunda said the incident happened on Saturday when the lorry registration number MN 2629 with 26 football players and supporters on board was heading to Zalewa for a match around 3:00PM.

"As the lorry was descending the mountains, upon reaching Tchereni Village, it headed on a Mozambican track registration number AAB 541 SF /MT 399 TATA which was carrying bales of tobacco coming from Zalewa towards Mwanza Border," said Kaunda.

Kaunda said the track was overtaking another track in front of it in the process colliding with the lorry. The two and a half tonnes lorry fell on the other side of the road.

Kaunda said: "Three passengers were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mwanza District Hospital while two others died while receiving treatment."

The police publicist said the driver of the lorry identified as Madalitso Tchauya from Mchotseni Village in Traditional Authority Kanduku together with the rest of the injured passengers were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

"But the driver of the other track who we have just identified as Simbeye Phiri, a Mozambican national is at large," he added.

Police has since called on motorist to take precautionary measures and observe all road signs when driving to avoid accidents that claim lives of innocent people.