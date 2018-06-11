Malawi: Simkonda Is Back, Watch the Space

Lilongwe — Watch out for Moyale's versatile goal getter and inspiration captain, Gastin Simkonda, Moyale Coach Charles Kamanga warned on Sunday at Civo stadium

He said the team was missing Simkonda but he now he is back to do what he know best.

"He is now our leading scorer for the season after missing him for a year following an accident he had alongside Boy Boy Chima and Clifford Fukizi between Mzuzu and Mzimba road," he said

Kamanga said the accident made him to be on the sidelines for year and now Simukonda is back to do what he know best.

"We struggled during the first few opening games to collect maximum points as we were failing to score and I think those days are now numbered. Our goal poacher is now back and the next teams on our fixtures, they should expect fireworks," he warned.

Kamanga said Simukonda has helped his team to collect maximum points away from home after defeating Civil Sporting by scoring the second goal to kill the game.

"He is a team leader he inspires his friends as a captain. He has leadership quality to Moyale Barracks into top eight before the close of first half of the season," he hinted.

Moyale head coach whose job was under threat said the team missed him much last season and the two weeks when he was with national team, the Flames in South Africa for regional COSAFA tournament.

"I am very surprised today, I have seen a very transformed Simkonda for Moyale, who was able torment Civil defence unlike the one who played during the COSAFA," An Area 25 based soccer fan, Felix "Together as One" Chalamba observed.

He said maybe the role Moyale coaches are giving him is more flexible than the one he was giving to the national team.

Another soccer diehard from Area 49-old Gulliver, Felix Tukula described Simkonda as a complete striker who needs be given a chance to make use of his potential as a centre forward.

"Look on how he took on Civil Sporting defenders and he gave them tough time to contain him and his presence was a threat made them to commit blunders that resulted into goals. Simkonda's was top class and he has shown that he has a potential to stir Moyale to greater heights after missing for year to injury," h viewed.

Simkonda featured in three games, Malawi played in COSAFA but failed to score and Nyasa Big Bullets hit man, Chiukepo "Yakubu" Msowoya who was coming in as substitute too failed to plant the ball at the back of the nest.

In their first game after returning from South Africa, both players scored for their teams and collected maximum points.

Simkonda has four goals to his credit for the season and Msowoya has five on his belt.