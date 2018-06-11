10 June 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Gaborone United Duo Joins Chippa United

By Bapati Mmotlayane

Molepolole — South African premier side Chippa United on Thursday completed a double swoop transfer of Gaborone United and Botswana's attacking pair of Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Kabelo Seakanyeng.

The two players were part of the Zebras squad that took part in the just ended COSAFA Cup and without doubt were instrumental in every match.

In an interview, Gaborone United general manager, Olebile Sikwane who is also a representative of both players, confirmed that Chippa United approached the club on the acquisition of both players and a deal was cordially struck between both parties.

"Yes I can confirm that both players have penned a three-year deal with the club and will be joining their new teammates in Port Elizabeth in a week for pre-season.

Everything has been finalised and both players were happy with the offers on the table," said Sikwane. Sikwane said there were several offers from other PSL outfits but after careful consideration from both players, they preferred Chippa United.

"I cannot single out names but there were other parties keen to sign them but Chippa tabled meaningful and lucrative deals which opened a window of opportunity for a partnership with Gaborone United following the signing of both players," he said.

Sikwane revealed that Chippa United have, for a long time, been monitoring Kgamanyane even before the COSAFA Cup while Seakanyeng's good reign of form in the national team colours during the tournament pushed the deal over the line.

Kgamanyane finished the season as the BTC Premiership top goal scorer with a tally of 20 goals and a few assists to his name. Seakanyeng on the other hand made miraculous recovery back in February after an injury that sidelined him for some time.

The former BDF XI midfielder played a crucial role in helping Gaborone United finish in the Top 8 bracket.

The pair joins a contingent of local players plying their trade in the neighbouring South Africa. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that another Zebras player in Onkabetse Makgantai is still pondering his options over a possible move to several sides in the top flight.

The former Nico United attacker will have to wait for negotiations between his parent club AS Vita and Orapa United to facilitate the move in due course. Makgantai was on a season-long loan at Orapa United after a disappointing spell at AS Vita as he struggled to find game time.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

