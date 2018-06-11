8 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti: Somalia, Djibouti Discuss Security Operation

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire and his Djiboutian counterpart Abdulkadir Kaamil have discussed security and law enforcement cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The two leaders have signed several bilateral agreements on Thursday held talks in Djibouti city, where Somali premier is paying a two-day official visit began last Wednesday.

The talks between two prime ministers focused on strengthening the diplomatic relations between the two nations. The Investment and telecom sectors were high on the agenda.

During his visit, Somali PM and his delegation met with Djiboutian president Ismail Omar Gelleh in Djiboutian capital on Thursday.

Somalia and Djibouti share historic relations as the government played a role in the stabilization of Somalia

Djibouti has sent over one thousand peace-keeping troops to Somalia that operate in Beledweyne, Bula-Burde, Jalalaqsi and other towns in Hiran region.

