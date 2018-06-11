opinion

Anas Aremeyaw Anas. That is the name that has hit the headlines.

No news channel the whole world over calls him "journalist". He has to be qualified as the "Ghanaian controversial journalist".

His name only comes after his nationality and love for hullabaloo. The rest of the world is now very happy. They must have suspected all along that African football is very corrupt.

Now controversial Anas has given them a point to latch upon and dissect the corruption they love so much about Africa.

Well, investigative journalism has turned a blind eye to ethics. He will be applauded for breaking careers-and building his own in the process - and his hooded face will soon come to the fore.

He went around for a year enticing people with money and seeking to tape them on video so that he can sell them out of context and make a pile. He has succeeded in this vermin behaviour and he shall get accolades for that.

There are people that will disagree with this slanted and objective view but if they were videotaped in the toilet while in the act of defecating and their videos went viral, then they would know how those people he has made suffer feel.

I have watched those videos over and over again and I cannot help but feel sorry for his victims.

Even the obviously corrupt organisation like Fifa has its tongue in the cheek over the matter.

Suspension of the victims goes on under the carpet but we know that corruption has to be two sided. The enticer and the receiver must be in some collusion of sorts.

The celebrated Kenyan football referee Aden Marwa had to pull out of officiating in the World Cup due to Anas's brutality.

What he says to this terrorist in the video does not amount to fixing any match. It is a "gift" he is being given and is not expected to do anything but just accept the gift.

Well, he shouldn't have accepted it but all the same, there were no strings attached by Anas even if he received it. The terrorist has really edited the video to make all those people look bad and he - under the hideous hood- remains faceless but sells his name as a brand.

Those in the social media that are making a joke about Marwa taking our corruption globally totally miss the salient point.

He was our ice breaker and his success in the World Cup could have propelled more of our officials to the higher realms. Anas has rubbed all that out with a virulent snooping which perhaps is called journalism in Ghana.

All that is now water under the bridge. Teacher Marwa's fate has been sealed and Anas can laugh all the way to the bank for his tidy fraud. Who can argue with a carefully edited video?

It is totally worthless for a court of law but it is a very effective tool to besmirch others. Sorry Marwa for the unhappy turn of events but cheer up, that is not journalism.