10 June 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: I Am Still the King of Hip-Hop - Cal Vin

By Sindiso Dube

After losing the outstanding hip-hop award at the recently held Roil Bulawayo arts awards (BAA) to Asaph, multi-award winning Cal Vin insists he is still the best.

"My status as king of hip-hop is not diminished by losing the award to anyone. These awards (BAA) started only last year and I was already reigning. I actually won two awards last year and many hip-hop artistes haven't achieved this."

Cal Vin believes he is the best rapper across the country as he has filled venues and featured in high-profile shows.

"Being King of hip-hop is a long way to go for many. I have filled venues. I have featured in high-profile shows and organised my own shows. "I have organised an annual festival, I have done international and national tours, I get play-listed on national and regional radio stations," he said.

Cal Vin and Asaph have been entangled in a war of words through music.

However, Cal Vin took time to congratulate all the award winners.

"I congratulate everyone who won. "It was a great night for Bulawayo. We showed the world that we are cultured. I also urge all hip-hop lovers to work hard in pushing up the culture of hip-hop," he said.

Cal Vin also announced that his annual Made In Bulawayo hip-hop concert would be rebranded into a festival this year.

"We are rebranding the concert into an all-genre festival rather than a hip-hop concert. We want to incorporate everyone and everything made in Bulawayo. We will be announcing the festival dates and participants soon," he said.

