Kenya: Outcry Over Uhuru Kenyatta's Parastatal Appointees

A lobby wants the appointments of 106 State Corporation chairpersons and directors by President Uhuru Kenyatta nullified, terming them unconstitutional.

The Civil Society Reference Group (CSRG) has asked the State law office to nullify the appointments, saying they fail the constitutionality test and will undermine the President's and ongoing national efforts to rid the public service of corruption.

"None of the 106 appointments were done in accordance with Article 73 of the Constitution, which requires that selection to such high profile public offices be done on the basis of personal integrity, competence and suitability," CSRG Presiding Convener Suba Churchill said.

He said there was no consideration of fairness, competition and merit as required under Article 232 (g) of the Constitution.

PERSONAL LOYALTY

"When such jobs are dished out as rewards to either individuals or to the communities they claim to represent on the basis of their personal loyalty or for having supported those in high political offices, such appointees do not view the job as a national duty to be exercised in a manner that demonstrates respect and is accountable to the public. They thus easily engage in corruption, nepotism and cronyism," he said.

CRONIES

He said such appointees use the positions "to engorge themselves and their cronies because as far as they are concerned, they do not owe anything to the public, but to the appointing authority, whom they view as having appointed them in return for political support they had already rendered".

He accused Attorney General Kihara Kariuki of failing to advise the President appropriately on the appointments. He called on the National Assembly and the Senate to amend all the laws establishing each of the State Corporations.