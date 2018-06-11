11 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 5 Students Injured in Waa Boys High School Dorm Fire

By Fadhili Fredrick

Five students at Waa Boys High School in Kwale County have been slightly injured following a dormitory fire.

The school principal Julius Changawa said the students have been taken to hospital and are in a stable condition.

"All the students are safe and we urge parents to remain calm," Mr Changawa said.

The fire broke out at about 8.30pm on Sunday while students were attending evening studies.

Mr Changawa said the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

He said the fire destroyed one of the dormitories that accommodates more than 100 students.

Firefighters from SGA Security extinguished the fire assisted by some of the students.

Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, who visited the school following the incident, urged the students to take their studies seriously.

Last week, Msambweni Secondary School was closed for one week after a failed attempt to torch a dormitory.

