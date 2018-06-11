Kenya: Leopards to Blame for Tame Show At Afraha

We lost an opportunity to visit England and play English Premier League side Everton, but all is not lost.

After losing to Singida United from Tanzania on post-match penalties in the quarter-finals of the SportPesa Super Cup in Nakuru, we need to go back to the drawing board as a team and find out solutions to our undoing.

Ingwe players who should blame themselves for losing this crucial tie as they had the lion's share of scoring chances, still have a chance to make this season a success.

But it will depend on how they will respond to the remaining league and SportPesa Shield matches.

For Ingwe to achieve this goal, our players must be ready to die with their boots on for the sake of the team, as the late, successful Chris Makokha repeatedly reminded his charges before every crucial game kicked off.

The former Kakamega High School, Motcom, Ingwe and Harambee Stars coach had a saying: "Chase the mongoose first before asking the Kuku what it was looking for in the bush."

Makokha was simply telling his players to win first, then ask for their welfare.

At Ingwe we have players with a habit of demanding for money; but when it comes to playing, they don't perform.

Winning begins at the training ground. How one has prepared mentally determines how he will play.

The Ingwes of the late 1970s, 1980s and 1990s used to practise how to take penalties on a daily basis.

The coach knew his best five, though Wilberforce Mulamba was their best penalty taker.

Others who would easily dispatch penalty shoots home included Patrick Shilasi, Mike Amwayi, Peter Lichungu, Mickey Weche, Tony Lidonde, Ben Musuku, Dan Musuku, Haggai Mirikau and Paul Maungu.

The current players at the Den lack personality, character and mental strength.

According to economics, there is a scientific approach to taking a perfect penalty.

Watching their match against Singida United, Ingwe were subdued because their opponents looked tall and strong; but Singida were slower and Ingwe should have taken advantage of Singida's fatigue.

Had they maintained speed, they could have cruised into the semi-finals to face and crush K'Ogalo. At one point, Ingwe got in the box three times following Brian Marita's efforts from the right win. Simply, Marita's style was the way to go!

The intense pressure resulted into a penalty in normal time, but Whyvonne Isuza wasted the golden chance.

Here, the choice of the penalty taker was not done correctly, because Robinson Kamura is the best taker at the moment.

The defender had shown it throughout the game with his techniques in taking free-kicks.

Isuza must be told that when taking a crucial penalty in a such condition, you can easily slip on the wet grass and shot into the hands of the keeper. A penalty kicker must be technical and efficient.

Watching the shoot-out on television, the players were under too much pressure after wasting so many chances.

Left back, Moses Mburu missed his penalty because he is a left-footed kicker, but decided to take with his right foot.

Mburu, who looked like he was forced to step to the spot, must be told how to punt penalty and which height he wants the ball to travel.

He hit the ball on the keepers left, but used the right foot, after deciding to avoid the corner he had presumably planned to put the ball.

Baker Lukooya aimed his high into the net, but unfortunately it hit the post and went out. Sadly, we gave this game away.