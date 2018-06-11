Somalia: Alshabaab And Govt Troops in Deadly Clash Over El-Wak

Fighting is ongoing between Alshabaab militants and Somalia National Army soldiers in the Gedo region town of El Wak, residents tell Radio Dalsan. The militants are said to have raided the town after the evening prayers when residents had just broken their fast.

Al-Shabaab militants had earlier this week invaded the town for hours and preached in the town's main mosque after the SNA soldiers had retreated towards Kenya.

The Al-Qaeda linked militant group had intensified it's attacks since the month of Ramadhan started 22 days ago.

Radio Dalsan is also reporting an attack by the group some 45km from the coastal town of Kismayu. targeting SNA and foreign troops.