11 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Claims of Kidnap, Murder, Tribal Rivalry in Eastleigh Rent Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jacqueline Kubania

In the sprawling semi-formal settlement of Eastleigh in Nairobi County, a simple tenancy dispute has mutated into an ugly feud, with accusations of kidnap, murder and tribally-inspired revenge.

Ms Rahama Alio Harrow has had a rough 2018. In January, she says her landlord, Mr Warsame Abdi Yussuf, ordered her out of the house she had occupied since November 2017, giving her just five minutes to pack up and go.

She resisted and fought him in court, winning an extension on the eviction. A month later, her two teenage daughters went missing, and two months after that her first-born son, in his 20s, also went missing, together with the family's car, a dark grey Toyota Wish.

How did this happen and who is to blame? When landlord Yussuf attempted to evict Harrow, he cited non-payment of rent and termed her problematic.

Harrow, on the other hand, said she was singled out because she is Borana, while Yussuf wanted only his Somali kin to occupy the apartments.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.