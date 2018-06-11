8 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Now Is the Time to Move From Intention to Action

Business has internal and external dimensions. The external dimension requires foreign direct investment.

The country needs to find out from those investors what type of environment is needed to attract their investment. The institutions of the state responsible for trade and investment should make it a major priority to convey the concerns of the investors to all stakeholders including the general public as frequently as possible by relying on the media, state and non-state as partner. Words must be translated into deeds if intentions are to be translated into reality.

Now is the time to move from intention to action.

