Sudan: Three Men Killed in Gireida, South Darfur

Gireida — Three men were shot dead in two separate incidents in Gireida locality in South Darfur on Thursday. One of the incidents took place in a village for voluntary returnees.

In Idan village, in Gireida locality, Zakariya Angoika was shot dead and Adam Musa Mohamed was wounded in an attack by militiamen on Thursday morning.

A listener in the village told Radio Dabanga that about ten militiamen, riding horses, "opened fire on Idan. Displaced people had returned from camps in Gireida to go farming the land, about a month ago."

The shooting caused the death of Zakariya. The rest of the people fled Idan, the listener said. "We don't know where three of our people are."

The listener added that the attack was reported to the Gireida police. Multiple attacks on farmers or displaced people have taken place in the locality in the past weeks.

Voluntary return is one of the options which the Sudanese government gives to the people in Darfur who have been displaced by the armed conflict that erupted in 2003. Khartoum plans to transform the camps into residential areas, or integrate them into existing towns.

Shooting

Also on Thursday, an attack by gunmen killed Mohamed Ahmed Bangouz and Ali Bashir in Rizeig aire, 10km west of Gireida. The gunmen attacked a group of people, wounding eight others.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that all dead and wounded people were coming from a site for displaced people near a base of the UN-AU peacekeeping force (Unamid) and had gone out to rescue stolen goats.

The witness said that the rescue team were attacked by gunmen. El Nazir Ahmed Eisa and Sheikheldin Adam Saifeldin, Adam Yagoub Suleiman and Ajim Abdelrahim Mohamed, Amer Ibrahim Mohamed, Haroun Hassan Ahmed, Adam Asag Musa and Adam Suleiman were wounded.