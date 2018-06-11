Police in Kisumu are pursuing a house help who allegedly stabbed to death her 26-year-old employer and her three-month-old baby in Muhoroni sub-county on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Elizabeth Achieng, a community health worker at Kadenge health centre, is said to have been found dead together with her baby in her house on Thursday night.

The bodies were moved on Friday morning to Star Hospital mortuary in Kisumu.

Kisumu County police Commander John Kamau told journalists they have launched investigations into the killings.