10 June 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Tournament Lives to Hype

By Baleseng Batlotleng

Gaborone — Fists flew thick and fast at the seventh Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) sanctioned interclub tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The tournament hosted by the University of Botswana boxing club drew an impressive crowd, mostly young and upcoming boxers who had shown maturity in the past boxing championships.

The entertaining 56kg bout between Mohamed Otukile and Tefo Maitewa of Thebephatshwa club ended in judges split decision for the former. Still in the same category, Ketshepaone Lekopanye of Glenvalley inched past Prison's Nicolas Kgosi 3-0 while George Molwantwa beat Bakang Metse with the same score-line.

In the 60kg division, the referee had to come to Moemedi Macheng's rescue when he stopped the contest against Mmoloki Thipe of Prisons. Pako Tsalaile of SSKB was also rescued by the referee when he stopped the bout after being outclassed by Olefile Chapo of DTCB boxing club.

In other interesting bouts, Treasure Moremi shocked veteran boxer Kefentse Molalapata with a white wash. All the judges waved in his favour at the end of the closely contested tie. Lentswe Zwinila of Glenvalley also continued his fine form beating Khumalo Chabulula 3-0.

Publicity secretary of BoBA, Taolo Tlouetsile said they were generally impressed by the preparations ahead of a hectic calendar before the boxing curtain falls for 2018.

BoBA is working round the clock to assemble a formidable team to travel to Algiers, in Algeria for the prestigious Africa Youth Games 2018. Botswana did extremely well in the continental youth games played in Gaborone in 2014, scooping a gold medal through the exploits of 52kg boxer Otukile. Women's light weight boxer, Keamogetse Kenosi also did extremely well falling off in the finals. Those who win in Algiers will automatically book a ticket for the Youth Olympic Games slated for Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Tlouetsile also noted that they were in talks with Botswana Tertiary Schools Sport Association (BOTESSA) to include boxing in their programme of events. Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) is expected to begin their games and they will come in handy for the team preparing for the regional and continental tournaments.

