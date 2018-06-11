10 June 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Italy Honours Khama for Firming Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pako Lebanna

Gaborone — The Italian government on Friday night bestowed the Ordine Della Stella D'Italia (Order of the Star of Italy), a prestigious national honour from the European Union state, upon the Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Concervation and Tourism, Mr Tshekedi Khama.

In a function hosted at the residence of the Honorary Italian Consul to Botswana, the award was conferred upon Mr Khama, who earned the title 'Comandatore' for his contribution towards enhancing the cordial relations between Botswana and Italy as well as guiding national efforts to combat climate change.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Lusaka, Zambia based Italian ambassador, Filipo dell' Agnone, the Honorary Italian Consul to Botswana, Mr Guido Giachetti said the President of Italy, Mr Sergio Mattarella had granted the award in recognition of the smooth bilateral relations between Botswana and his country.

He said the founders of the independent Botswana had built an open society that had always warmly received Italian political envoys, businesses and tourists.

Building upon this solid foundation, Mr Khama had created partnership with Italy to assist Botswana in addressing challenges such as climate change, Mr Giachetti said.

He said the award was a prestigious honour availed to both Italian and non-Italian citizens for their contribution to that country, in this case the strengthening of Italian international relations.

For his part, Mr Khama said that since his appointment as a minister, he had always wanted to get more involved in issues of climate change. The biggest challenge, he said, had always been inagequate funding.

In order to augment what was availed by central government and approved by Parliament in the national budget, Mr Khama said they got assistance of at least US$40 million plus technical support from the Italians regarding climate change mitigation efforts.

Also, Italy has provided modern weather radar systems for more accurate weather forecast.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Botswana

Khama Launches Tree Planting Initiative

Trees have been a subject of interest and a topic of discussion for a long time. Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.