10 June 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Ngamiland Spot,Raises Track Stars

By Molebi Obonye

Maun — The Ngamiland district is known for its revered athletes in the likes of Amantle Montsho.

In an effort to nurture and sustain talent from a young age, the Maun sub-region under the North West district hosted an appreciation dinner on June 7 to encourage students who participated and performed well in the recent Confederation of School Sports Association of Southern Africa (COSSASA) games held in Francistown.

Speaking at the occasion, a coach in the sub-region, Basiame Molathiwa praised the students for their achievement despite the district being faced with some challenges.

Molathiwa also said parents should not discourage their children when it comes to sporting activities with a belief that sport led to poor academic performance even though sport had proven to be rewarding.

Sharing their challenges in preparation and during the games, an official from the North West regional education office Keoagile Ramoloi highlighted issues of limited resources especially that of transport.

He however acknowledged that all the triumph would not be possible without dedication of coaches and parents .

He commended government for introducing a new programme called multiple pathways which was a platform that encouraged talents to be nurtured.

Regarding the involvement of parents in the education of their children, Nandetu Kandu a member of Parents Teachers Association praised teachers for supporting their children.

In addition, Kandu also gave a word of advice to students that there were many ways to succeed outside the classroom which included sport.

One of the champions of the COSSASA games from the district Tshiamo Hangari managed to secure herself a position to represent Botswana in the next coming Youth Games scheduled for Algeria in July 2018.

Hangari said all this would not be possible if it was not for the support of her coaches and mother.The Regional Sub-zone D organser Ralph Ledimo congratulated the North West region for obtaining position one in the last five years.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.