8 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Referee Fletcher Exonerated

REFEREE Cecil Fletcher must be relieved man now.

He was fingered in the 'Number 12' investigation documentary by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which was first premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday.

However, latest information reaching the Times Sports suggests that the referee may have been exonerated, following a response to his appeal by the Editor-in-Chief of Insight TWI, Ron McCullagh.

Insight TWI was responsible for filming of the latest Anas expose. The company produces world-class documentary films and television programmes, specialising in fresh, daring factual content and high-impact journalism.

A letter signed by the Insight TWI editor to Mr Cecil Fletcher and dated June 6, 2018, stated that: "Following the letter that we sent you concerning the BBC documentary about football in Africa and the investigation carried out by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, we must inform you that you will not be featuring in the film."

Ghana

